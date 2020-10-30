Earnings Beat: Ducommun Incorporated Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Shareholders might have noticed that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.8% to US$32.66 in the past week. Revenues were US$150m, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$0.54 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 11%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:DCO Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Ducommun's four analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$649.8m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 14% to US$2.79. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$646.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.52 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target rose 11% to US$46.75, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ducommun at US$54.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$34.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.3% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 3.0% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Ducommun's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Ducommun's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Ducommun. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Ducommun analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Ducommun has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

