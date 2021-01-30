Earnings Beat: Dow Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Shareholders might have noticed that Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.7% to US$51.90 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$38b were what the analysts expected, Dow surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$1.64 per share, an impressive 126% above what was forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Dow after the latest results. NYSE:DOW Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering Dow are now predicting revenues of US$41.4b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 8.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Dow forecast to report a statutory profit of US$3.00 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$41.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.73 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$58.33, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Dow, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$68.00 and the most bearish at US$42.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Dow's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.8% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.5% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Dow to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Dow following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Dow. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Dow analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Dow (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

