Earnings Beat: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 14% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$245m, while EPS were US$1.02 beating analyst models by 84%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:DFIN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Donnelley Financial Solutions' three analysts is for revenues of US$815.9m in 2021, which would reflect a considerable 11% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 1,448% to US$2.39. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$778.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.56 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very substantial lift in earnings per share in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$29.33, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Donnelley Financial Solutions at US$31.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$27.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Donnelley Financial Solutions is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 3.4% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 15% decline in revenue until the end of 2021. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.0% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Donnelley Financial Solutions is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Donnelley Financial Solutions following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Donnelley Financial Solutions analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 5 warning signs for Donnelley Financial Solutions that you need to take into consideration.

