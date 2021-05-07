Earnings Beat: Digi International Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$77m arriving 3.1% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$0.09, 8.0% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:DGII Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Digi International's seven analysts is for revenues of US$303.0m in 2021, which would reflect an okay 3.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 11% to US$0.33. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$303.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.33 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$25.93, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Digi International at US$29.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Digi International's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Digi International's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 6.3% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 9.4% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.2% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Digi International is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Digi International going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Digi International that you should be aware of.

