Earnings Beat: Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Investors in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.4% to close at US$7.13 following the release of its quarterly results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and earnings both coming in very strong. Revenues were 14% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$188m, while the company also delivered a surprise statutory profit, against analyst expectations of a loss. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:CVGI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Following the latest results, Commercial Vehicle Group's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$829.6m in 2021. This would be a major 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Commercial Vehicle Group forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.69 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$796.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.59 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a solid gain to earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Commercial Vehicle Group 23% to US$8.00on the back of these upgrades.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Commercial Vehicle Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.6% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.3% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Commercial Vehicle Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Commercial Vehicle Group following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Commercial Vehicle Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group going out as far as 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Commercial Vehicle Group (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

