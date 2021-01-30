Earnings Beat: Columbus McKinnon Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

As you might know, Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.3% to hit US$167m. Columbus McKinnon also reported a statutory profit of US$0.27, which was an impressive 96% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Columbus McKinnon after the latest results. NasdaqGS:CMCO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Following the latest results, Columbus McKinnon's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$718.3m in 2022. This would be a meaningful 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 400% to US$1.84. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$706.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.67 in 2022. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice gain to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 15% to US$50.14. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Columbus McKinnon analyst has a price target of US$50.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$36.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Columbus McKinnon is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Columbus McKinnon's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 10% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.2%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.5% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Columbus McKinnon to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Columbus McKinnon following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Columbus McKinnon analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Columbus McKinnon you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.