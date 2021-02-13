Earnings Beat: Cognex Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Investors in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) had a good week, as its shares rose 8.0% to close at US$93.99 following the release of its yearly results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$811m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Cognex surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.00 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:CGNX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Cognex's 18 analysts is for revenues of US$894.5m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 21% to US$1.23. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$894.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.23 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 10% to US$82.38. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Cognex, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$110 and the most bearish at US$57.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 10%, in line with its 10% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.5% next year. So it's pretty clear that Cognex is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Cognex going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Cognex has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

