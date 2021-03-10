Earnings Beat: Clarus Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR) last week reported its latest full-year results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues were US$224m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.18, an impressive 131% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CLAR Earnings and Revenue Growth March 11th 2021

Following the latest results, Clarus' seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$281.7m in 2021. This would be a huge 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 174% to US$0.50. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$268.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.51 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small lift in to revenue forecasts.

The consensus price target increased 15% to US$22.00, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Clarus, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$19.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Clarus' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 26% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.8% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Clarus to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Clarus going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Clarus that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.