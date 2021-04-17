Earnings Beat: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

It's been a good week for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 8.1% to US$101. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$783m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Citi Trends surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.32 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:CTRN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 17th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Citi Trends from three analysts is for revenues of US$962.9m in 2022 which, if met, would be a sizeable 23% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 87% to US$4.37. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$892.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.97 in 2022. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a great increase in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Citi Trends 20% to US$132on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Citi Trends analyst has a price target of US$142 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$120. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Citi Trends is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Citi Trends' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 23% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.2% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Citi Trends to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Citi Trends' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Citi Trends going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Citi Trends that you should be aware of.

