Earnings Beat: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$191m arriving 4.1% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$1.96, 9.9% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:CPK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Chesapeake Utilities' three analysts is for revenues of US$588.4m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 2.7% to US$4.60. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$586.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.58 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$117, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Chesapeake Utilities, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$132 and the most bearish at US$106 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Chesapeake Utilities is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 16% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.4% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 2.0% annually. So it looks like Chesapeake Utilities is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$117, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Chesapeake Utilities analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Chesapeake Utilities that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.