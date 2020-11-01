Earnings Beat: CBIZ, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

A week ago, CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. CBIZ beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$238m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 20%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on CBIZ after the latest results. NYSE:CBZ Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for CBIZ from three analysts is for revenues of US$1.00b in 2021 which, if met, would be a modest 4.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 2.8% to US$1.47. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.01b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.44 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$28.50, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic CBIZ analyst has a price target of US$30.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$27.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the CBIZ's past performance and to peers in the same industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 4.8%, in line with its 5.6% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.8% per year. So it's pretty clear that CBIZ is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards CBIZ following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$28.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on CBIZ. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple CBIZ analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for CBIZ you should be aware of.

