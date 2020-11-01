Earnings Beat: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Shareholders might have noticed that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) filed its third-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.7% to US$53.99 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$203m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Casella Waste Systems surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.31 per share, a notable 13% above expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:CWST Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Casella Waste Systems' six analysts is for revenues of US$827.8m in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 7.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 36% to US$0.98. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$827.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.88 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a decent improvement in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$66.80, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Casella Waste Systems at US$73.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$60.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 7.8%, in line with its 7.6% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 6.1% next year. So although Casella Waste Systems is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Casella Waste Systems following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$66.80, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Casella Waste Systems. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Casella Waste Systems analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Casella Waste Systems (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

