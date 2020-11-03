Earnings Beat: Camping World Holdings, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was a decent earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both performing well. Revenues were 11% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$1.7b, while EPS of US$1.44 beat analyst models by 18%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:CWH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Following the latest results, Camping World Holdings' nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$5.64b in 2021. This would be a modest 6.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 56% to US$3.24. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.50b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.16 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$38.75, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Camping World Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$50.00 and the most bearish at US$30.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Camping World Holdings shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Camping World Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Camping World Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 6.9% increase next year well below the historical 10%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 9.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Camping World Holdings is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Camping World Holdings' earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$38.75, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Camping World Holdings analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Camping World Holdings that you should be aware of.

