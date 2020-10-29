Earnings Beat: Camden National Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

A week ago, Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Camden National delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$47m, some 12% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$1.11, an impressive 37% ahead of forecasts. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:CAC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from Camden National's three analysts is for revenues of US$157.9m in 2021, which would reflect a measurable 4.0% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are expected to drop 14% to US$3.08 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$155.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.84 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Camden National's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$36.50, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Camden National analyst has a price target of US$38.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$35.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Camden National is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 4.0% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 7.5% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 1.3% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Camden National is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Camden National following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Camden National. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Camden National going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Camden National you should know about.

