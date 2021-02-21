Earnings Beat: Cambium Networks Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) just released its annual report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.1% to hit US$278m. Cambium Networks also reported a statutory profit of US$0.70, which was an impressive 32% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:CMBM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 21st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Cambium Networks' eight analysts is for revenues of US$333.7m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 59% to US$1.15. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$311.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.82 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very substantial lift in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Cambium Networks 52% to US$50.07on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Cambium Networks analyst has a price target of US$56.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$47.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Cambium Networks' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 20% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.5% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.4% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Cambium Networks is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Cambium Networks' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Cambium Networks going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Cambium Networks that you need to be mindful of.

