Earnings Beat: Bunge Limited Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.7% to hit US$10b. Bunge also reported a statutory profit of US$1.84, which was an impressive 962% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:BG Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Bunge's seven analysts is for revenues of US$40.6b in 2021, which would reflect an okay 2.7% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 43% to US$4.85. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$40.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.32 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice gain to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 7.7% to US$68.25. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Bunge, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$82.00 and the most bearish at US$61.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Bunge is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 2.7%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.2% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.9% per year. So while Bunge's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is expected to grow at about the same rate as the overall industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Bunge's earnings potential next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Bunge going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Bunge has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

