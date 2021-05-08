Earnings Beat: Bruker Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

A week ago, Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.7% to hit US$555m. Bruker also reported a statutory profit of US$0.37, which was an impressive 27% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:BRKR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Bruker from ten analysts is for revenues of US$2.31b in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 9.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 26% to US$1.69. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.27b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.62 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Bruker's earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 5.8% to US$70.58. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Bruker at US$80.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$60.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Bruker's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 12% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.6% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Bruker is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Bruker's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Bruker going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Bruker that we have uncovered.

