Earnings Beat: Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.7% to hit US$987m. Bloomin' Brands also reported a statutory profit of US$0.63, which was an impressive 78% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:BLMN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Bloomin' Brands' 13 analysts is for revenues of US$4.10b in 2021, which would reflect a major 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Bloomin' Brands is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$2.50 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.82b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.28 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a sizeable expansion in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 10% to US$32.58per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Bloomin' Brands analyst has a price target of US$38.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$25.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Bloomin' Brands is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 42% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 4.7% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 22% per year. So it looks like Bloomin' Brands is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Bloomin' Brands' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Bloomin' Brands analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bloomin' Brands (including 1 which is significant) .

