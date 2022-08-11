Earnings Beat: Axon Enterprise, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) just released its quarterly report and things are looking bullish. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 10% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$286m, while EPS were US$0.71 beating analyst models by 690%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGS:AXON Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Axon Enterprise from ten analysts is for revenues of US$1.08b in 2022 which, if met, would be a notable 9.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 33% to US$1.34 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.08b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.34 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$154, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Axon Enterprise analyst has a price target of US$223 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$120. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Axon Enterprise'shistorical trends, as the 19% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 23% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.3% annually. So although Axon Enterprise is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Axon Enterprise analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Axon Enterprise you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

