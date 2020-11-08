Earnings Beat: AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

It's been a good week for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 6.3% to US$148. AvalonBay Communities reported US$566m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.05 beat expectations, being 8.1% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:AVB Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, AvalonBay Communities' twelve analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$2.30b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to drop 17% to US$3.86 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.32b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.99 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$163, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AvalonBay Communities at US$205 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$140. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.9% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 4.8% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.0% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - AvalonBay Communities is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that AvalonBay Communities' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on AvalonBay Communities. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for AvalonBay Communities going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with AvalonBay Communities (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

