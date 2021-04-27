Earnings Beat: Autoliv, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.6% to hit US$2.2b. Autoliv also reported a statutory profit of US$1.79, which was an impressive 32% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:ALV Earnings and Revenue Growth April 27th 2021

Following the latest results, Autoliv's 22 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$9.12b in 2021. This would be a notable 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 125% to US$6.94. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.08b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.50 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 5.1% to US$106, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Autoliv analyst has a price target of US$124 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$84.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Autoliv is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 22% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 4.5% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 14% annually. Not only are Autoliv's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Autoliv following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Autoliv analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Autoliv that we have uncovered.

