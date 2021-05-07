Earnings Beat: Assurant, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.0% to hit US$2.4b. Assurant also reported a statutory profit of US$2.41, which was an impressive 22% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:AIZ Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Assurant, is for revenues of US$9.74b in 2021, which would reflect a small 3.3% reduction in Assurant's sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 38% to US$9.77. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$8.75b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.33 in 2021. Although sales sentiment looks to be improving, the analysts have made a small dip in per-share earnings estimates, perhaps acknowledging the investment required to grow the business.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$169, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Assurant analyst has a price target of US$190 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$153. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 4.4% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 6.5% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.0% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Assurant is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Assurant. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Assurant going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Assurant has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

