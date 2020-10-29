Earnings Beat: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

It's been a sad week for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG), who've watched their investment drop 13% to US$107 in the week since the company reported its third-quarter result. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$1.8b, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 15%, coming in at US$4.96 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:ABG Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Following the latest results, Asbury Automotive Group's nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$8.68b in 2021. This would be a substantial 28% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 23% to US$13.36. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$8.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.85 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Asbury Automotive Group's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$124, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Asbury Automotive Group analyst has a price target of US$170 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$94.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Asbury Automotive Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 28% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.8%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Asbury Automotive Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Asbury Automotive Group's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$124, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Asbury Automotive Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Asbury Automotive Group analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Asbury Automotive Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

