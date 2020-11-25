Earnings Beat: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), which a week ago released some disappointing yearly results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. It was not a great statutory result, with revenues coming in 35% lower than the analysts predicted. Unsurprisingly, earnings also fell seriously short of forecasts, turning into a per-share loss of US$0.84. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals after the latest results. NasdaqGS:ARWR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 26th 2020

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$200.9m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 128% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.17 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$135.5m and losses of US$0.36 per share in 2021. It looks like there's been a definite improvement in business conditions, with a revenue upgrade expected to lead to profitability sooner than previously forecast.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 8.7% to US$76.67per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$98.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$34.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 128% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 61% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been a clear step-change in belief around the business' prospects, with the analysts now expecting Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to become profitable next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.