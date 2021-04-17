Earnings Beat: Argan, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$392m, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 11%, coming in at US$1.51 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Argan after the latest results. NYSE:AGX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 17th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Argan from dual analysts is for revenues of US$569.9m in 2022 which, if met, would be a huge 45% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 37% to US$2.08. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$630.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.43 in 2022. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a real cut to earnings per share numbers.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$60.50, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Argan's valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Argan's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Argan is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 45% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 15% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.1% per year. So it looks like Argan is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Argan. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Argan. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Argan you should know about.

