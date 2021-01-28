Earnings Beat: Apple Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

A week ago, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Apple beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$111b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 19%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:AAPL Earnings and Revenue Growth January 29th 2021

Following the latest results, Apple's 36 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$318.8b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 8.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 8.0% to US$4.02. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$317.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.00 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 11% to US$147despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Apple's earnings by assigning a price premium. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Apple analyst has a price target of US$175 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$80.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Apple's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.4% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.4% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Apple to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Apple going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Apple has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

