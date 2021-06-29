Earnings Beat: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. Apogee Enterprises delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$326m and statutory EPS reaching US$0.42, both beating estimates by more than 10%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Apogee Enterprises after the latest results.

NasdaqGS:APOG Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Apogee Enterprises' four analysts is for revenues of US$1.30b in 2022, which would reflect a satisfactory 2.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 146% to US$2.23. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.22b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.20 in 2022. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the small increase to revenue estimates.

The consensus price target increased 9.9% to US$41.50, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Apogee Enterprises analyst has a price target of US$48.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$35.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Apogee Enterprises' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 2.9% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 4.2% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Apogee Enterprises is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Apogee Enterprises analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Apogee Enterprises that you need to take into consideration.

