Earnings Beat: Amkor Technology, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Shareholders of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 16% to US$19.38 following its latest full-year results. Revenues disappointed slightly, as sales of US$4.9b were 2.6% below what the analysts had predicted. Profits were a relative bright spot, with statutory per-share earnings of US$1.40 coming in 12% above what was anticipated. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:AMKR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2021

Following the latest results, Amkor Technology's dual analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$5.31b in 2021. This would be a decent 9.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 4.8% to US$1.35. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.27b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.35 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 23% to US$18.67despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Amkor Technology's earnings by assigning a price premium.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Amkor Technology's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 9.3% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.9%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.3% next year. Amkor Technology is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Amkor Technology is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

