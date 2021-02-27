Earnings Beat: American Software, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

As you might know, American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) recently reported its quarterly numbers. Revenues were US$28m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.07, an impressive 162% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:AMSW.A Earnings and Revenue Growth February 27th 2021

Following the latest results, American Software's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$118.1m in 2022. This would be a reasonable 5.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 18% to US$0.20. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$119.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.22 in 2022. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$23.00, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting American Software's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 5.3% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 13% next year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, American Software is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for American Software. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

