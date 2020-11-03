Earnings Beat: Ameresco, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

A week ago, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Ameresco delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$283m, some 14% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$0.41, an impressive 63% ahead of forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Ameresco after the latest results. NYSE:AMRC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Ameresco's five analysts is for revenues of US$1.07b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 4.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 5.9% to US$1.17. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.04b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.11 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 16% to US$45.60per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ameresco at US$52.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$38.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Ameresco shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Ameresco's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 4.0%, compared to a historical growth rate of 9.0% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Ameresco.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Ameresco following these results. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Ameresco going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Ameresco you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

