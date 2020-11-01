Earnings Beat: Amazon.com, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

A week ago, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) came out with a strong set of third-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$96b, some 3.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$12.37, 66% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:AMZN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Amazon.com's 47 analysts is for revenues of US$444.0b in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 28% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 28% to US$44.66. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$436.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$44.56 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$3,794, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Amazon.com, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$4,500 and the most bearish at US$3,360 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Amazon.com's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Amazon.com'shistorical trends, as next year's 28% revenue growth is roughly in line with 24% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 18% next year. So it's pretty clear that Amazon.com is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$3,794, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Amazon.com going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also see our analysis of Amazon.com's Board and CEO remuneration and experience, and whether company insiders have been buying stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.