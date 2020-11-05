Earnings Beat: Alliant Energy Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) came out with its third-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$920m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Alliant Energy surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.98 per share, a notable 15% above expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:LNT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Alliant Energy's seven analysts is for revenues of US$3.78b in 2021, which would reflect a decent 8.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dip 3.7% to US$2.59 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.80b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.59 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$57.50, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Alliant Energy analyst has a price target of US$62.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$49.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Alliant Energy is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Alliant Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Alliant Energy's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.6% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.8% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Alliant Energy is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Alliant Energy. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Alliant Energy analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Alliant Energy (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of.

