Earnings Beat: Allegion plc Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.3% to hit US$694m. Allegion reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$1.18, which was a notable 18% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:ALLE Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Allegion's ten analysts is for revenues of US$2.85b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 3.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 9.9% to US$5.05. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.73b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.76 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$132, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Allegion at US$165 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$109. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Allegion'shistorical trends, as the 5.2% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 5.8% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 6.8% per year. So although Allegion is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Allegion's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Allegion. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Allegion analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Allegion you should know about.

