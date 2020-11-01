Earnings Beat: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 11% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$1.6b, while EPS were US$2.62 beating analyst models by 29%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ALXN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Alexion Pharmaceuticals' 18 analysts is for revenues of US$6.49b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 160% to US$11.29. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.40b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.05 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a nice increase in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$146, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Alexion Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$179 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$117. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Alexion Pharmaceuticals' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 11%, compared to a historical growth rate of 16% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Alexion Pharmaceuticals is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Alexion Pharmaceuticals following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Alexion Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Alexion Pharmaceuticals is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

