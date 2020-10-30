Earnings Beat: Albany International Corp. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Shareholders might have noticed that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.1% to US$49.50 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$212m were what the analysts expected, Albany International surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.91 per share, an impressive 56% above what was forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:AIN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Albany International's five analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$913.4m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$3.10, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$914.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.03 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Albany International's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$62.80, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Albany International, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$70.00 and the most bearish at US$57.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Albany International is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.9% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 8.3% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.5% next year. It's pretty clear that Albany International's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Albany International's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Albany International's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Albany International analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Albany International that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.