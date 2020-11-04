Earnings Beat: ADTRAN, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

It's been a good week for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 9.5% to US$12.02. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$133m were what the analysts expected, ADTRAN surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.11 per share, an impressive 27% above what was forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:ADTN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from ADTRAN's seven analysts is for revenues of US$552.4m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. ADTRAN is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.36 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$548.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.23 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a considerable lift to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 11% to US$14.63, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic ADTRAN analyst has a price target of US$16.50 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await ADTRAN shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that ADTRAN's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 12%, well above its historical decline of 5.0% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 3.2% next year. So it looks like ADTRAN is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards ADTRAN following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple ADTRAN analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with ADTRAN , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

