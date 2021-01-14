US Markets
GOLD

EARNINGS-Barrick Gold quarterly output falls due to pandemic-related disruptions

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said on Thursday preliminary gold production fell 16.19% in the fourth quarter, hurt by lower output from Nevada Gold mines in the United States and Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

Adds details on production

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, GOLD.N said on Thursday preliminary gold production fell 16.19% in the fourth quarter, hurt by lower output from Nevada Gold mines in the United States and Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

While gold prices touched record highs in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic-induced disruptions have hurt production at the company's mines.

Total preliminary gold production fell to 1.21 million ounces in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 1.44 million ounces, a year earlier.

Barrick, which is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 18, said output from its Nevada gold mine fell 6.7%, while that from its Pueblo Viejo mine fell 11.2%.

The world's second largest gold miner by reserves said it expects all-in sustaining costs, a key industry metric, to decrease by 3-5% compared to the third quarter.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOLD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular