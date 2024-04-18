Earnings Barrage, CPE Data Highlight Next Week

The middle of April is stacked with notable economic indicators, including services and manufacturing purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) for April, in addition to the personal consumption expenditures price (CPE) index. These readings could influence the future of interest rate hikes, and will be closely monitored on Wall Street.

Earnings season will be in full swing next week, with reports coming from American Airlines (AAL), Applied Materials (AMAT), AT&T (T), Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), Chevron (CVX), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Ford Motor (F), General Motors (GM), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Halliburton (HAL), Harley Davidson (HOG), JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Merck (MRK), Microsoft (MSFT), Nucor (NUE), PepsiCo (PEP), RTX (RTX), Spotify Technologies (SPOT), Teladoc (TDOC), Tesla (TSLA), Verizon Communications (VZ), and Visa (V).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no notable economic data scheduled for Monday, April 22.

The S&P flash service and manufacturing PMIs are due out on, in addition to new home sales data.features durable goods orders. The usual jobs data onaccompanies the advanced trade balance in goods, a gross domestic product (GDP) update, retail and wholesale inventories, as well as pending home sales data.

The week wraps up on Friday, April 26, with personal income and spending data, core PCE and PCE indexes, and consumer sentiment data.

