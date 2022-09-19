Earnings are growing at Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) shareholders, since the share price is down 34% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 35%. And over the last year the share price fell 32%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 8.3% in thirty days. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 7.9% in the same time.

After losing 3.9% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Universal Health Services actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 6.5% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's worth taking a look at other metrics, because the EPS growth doesn't seem to match with the falling share price.

The modest 0.8% dividend yield is unlikely to be guiding the market view of the stock. Revenue is actually up 5.7% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Universal Health Services further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NYSE:UHS Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

Universal Health Services is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Universal Health Services shareholders are down 32% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.5% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Universal Health Services .

But note: Universal Health Services may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

