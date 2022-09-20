Earnings are growing at TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) share price has gained 25% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact the stock is down 18% in the last year, well below the market return.

After losing 4.6% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the TELUS International (Cda) share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

TELUS International (Cda)'s revenue is actually up 25% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:TIXT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 20th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think TELUS International (Cda) will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

TELUS International (Cda) shareholders are down 18% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 15%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 25%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for TELUS International (Cda) that you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

