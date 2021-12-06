Earnings are growing at Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 21%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 18%. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 16% in three years. The share price has dropped 29% in three months.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Opera isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Opera saw its earnings per share increase strongly. While the business is unlikely to sustain such a high growth rate for long, it's great to see. So we are surprised the share price is down. So it's worth taking a look at some other metrics.

Opera managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:OPRA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 6th 2021

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Opera shares, which cost holders 21%, while the market was up about 18%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 5% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Opera better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Opera you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

