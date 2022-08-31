Earnings are growing at O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 45% over a half decade. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 20% in the last 90 days.

With the stock having lost 5.1% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, O-I Glass actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 16% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Because of the sharp contrast between the EPS growth rate and the share price growth, we're inclined to look to other metrics to understand the changing market sentiment around the stock.

The revenue decline of 2.1% isn't too bad. But if the market expected durable top line growth, then that could explain the share price weakness.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:OI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 31st 2022

O-I Glass is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for O-I Glass in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that O-I Glass returned a loss of 11% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 16%. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it's worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. Whilst Baron Rothschild does tell the investor "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", buyers would need to examine the data carefully to be comfortable that the business itself is sound. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - O-I Glass has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

We will like O-I Glass better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

