Earnings are growing at Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 46%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 22%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 37% over three years. Furthermore, it's down 28% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

After losing 11% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Lumber Liquidators Holdings share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:LL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 1st 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Lumber Liquidators Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Lumber Liquidators Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 46%, against a market gain of about 22%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Lumber Liquidators Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

