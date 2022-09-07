Earnings are growing at JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 71%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 65% over the last twelve months. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 45% in the last 90 days.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for JELD-WEN Holding isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, JELD-WEN Holding actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 21% per year. So it doesn't seem like EPS is a great guide to understanding how the market is valuing the stock. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Due to the lack of correlation between the EPS growth and the falling share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movement.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 4.6% a year in the five year period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:JELD Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that JELD-WEN Holding shareholders are down 65% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 19%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with JELD-WEN Holding .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

