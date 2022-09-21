Earnings are growing at Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But sometimes a share price fall can have more to do with market conditions than the performance of the specific business. The Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is down 12% over a year, but the total shareholder return is -11% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 16% over the last year. Because Albertsons Companies hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

With the stock having lost 7.1% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Albertsons Companies share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

With a low yield of 1.8% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. Albertsons Companies managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:ACI Earnings and Revenue Growth September 21st 2022

Albertsons Companies is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Albertsons Companies will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

While they no doubt would have preferred make a profit, at least Albertsons Companies shareholders didn't do too badly in the last year. Their loss of 11%, including dividends, actually beat the broader market, which lost around 16%. The falls have continued up until the last quarter, with the share price down 6.2% in that time. This doesn't look great to us, but it is possible that the market is over-reacting to prior disappointment. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Albertsons Companies better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Albertsons Companies .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

