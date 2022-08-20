Earnings are growing at ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) share price slid 19% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 9.3%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 12% in three years.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for ACI Worldwide isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the ACI Worldwide share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 75%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

ACI Worldwide's revenue is actually up 12% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:ACIW Earnings and Revenue Growth August 20th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for ACI Worldwide in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that ACI Worldwide shareholders are down 19% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 9.3%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for ACI Worldwide that you should be aware of before investing here.

ACI Worldwide is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

