US Markets
AMAT

EARNINGS-Applied Materials forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

Applied Materials Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Thursday, signaling a rebound in demand for semiconductor equipment and services from supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds share movement, estimates

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Thursday, signaling a rebound in demand for semiconductor equipment and services from supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company, whose results are seen as a bellwether for the chip industry, rose nearly 2% in extended trading.

The company expects current-quarter revenue to be about $4.60 billion, plus or minus $200 million, above analysts' expectation of $4.36 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Santa Clara, California-based company had predicted supply chains to gain strength during the second half of the year and help it recoup sales lost due to the COVID-19 disruptions.

Revenue from semiconductor systems, which supplies gears to chipmakers, rose 28% to $2.92 billion.

Net sales rose 23% to $4.4 billion in the third quarter ended July 26, beating analysts' average estimates of $4.18 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMAT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular