US Markets
ANTM

EARNINGS-Anthem's quarterly profit nearly doubles on deferred care due to COVID-19

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc reported a 99.8% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, aided by lower medical costs as people delayed non-essential procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc ANTM.N reported a 99.8% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, aided by lower medical costs as people delayed non-essential procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income rose to $2.28 billion, or $8.91 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.14 billion, or $4.36 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $29.3 billion from $25.47 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6182 2700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANTM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular