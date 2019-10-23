EARNINGS-Anthem third-quarter profit rises 23%

US Markets

Health insurer Anthem Inc reported a 23% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by its new pharmacy benefits business and higher sales of its government-backed health plans.

Net income rose to $1.18 billion, or $4.55 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $960 million, or $3.62 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $26.67 billion from $23.25 billion.

