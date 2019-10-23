EARNINGS-Anthem third-quarter profit rises 23%

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Health insurer Anthem Inc ANTM.N reported a 23% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by its new pharmacy benefits business and higher sales of its government-backed health plans.

Net income rose to $1.18 billion, or $4.55 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $960 million, or $3.62 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $26.67 billion from $23.25 billion.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Tamara.Mathias@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 1208; Reuters Messaging: tamara.mathias.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.