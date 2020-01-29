US Markets

EARNINGS-Anthem Inc quarterly profit more than doubles

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly profit more than doubled, benefiting from the launch of its pharmacy benefits management business, IngenioRx.

Net income rose to $934 million, or $3.62 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $424 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $27.41 billion from $23.37 billion.

