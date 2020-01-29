EARNINGS-Anthem Inc quarterly profit more than doubles

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc ANTM.N said on Wednesday its quarterly profit more than doubled, benefiting from the launch of its pharmacy benefits management business, IngenioRx.

Net income rose to $934 million, or $3.62 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $424 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $27.41 billion from $23.37 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

